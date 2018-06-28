Missouri seeks input on how to spend $41M from Volkswagen

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The state of Missouri is looking for input on how to spend $41 million from a national settlement with Volkswagen over the automaker's emissions cheating scandal.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that options include buying electric vehicles and electric charging stations for the state.

Missouri got the money after it was discovered that Volkswagen violated federal clean air laws by equipping diesel vehicles with devices to cheat emissions tests. The German company settled with the U.S. Department of Justice for $14 billion in 2016.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources now is holding public hearings across the state to gather residents' input on what to do with the state's share of the settlement money.

Upcoming hearings are scheduled for Nov. 30 in Springfield and Dec. 7 in Jefferson City.