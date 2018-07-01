Missouri Seeks Retrial in '83 Prison Stabbing

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - A Lee's Summit man whose life sentence and murder conviction in a 1983 prison stabbing were overturned by the state Supreme Court says state prosecutors continue to withhold evidence.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled in August 2011 that the state didn't disclose evidence tying another Moberly prison inmate to a weapon likely used to attack James Bausley.

The court threw out 53-year-old Reggie Griffin's conviction before Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Fusselman and the state Attorney General's Office quickly decided to file new murder charges.

Griffin was released on bond last year after initially receiving a death sentence. His lawyers want to disqualify the Attorney General's Office over a 2006 inmate interview the state acknowledges failing to turn over.

Both Fusselman and the Attorney General's Office declined comment.