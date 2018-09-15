Missouri Seeks Stadium Expansion for SEC Move

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The University of Missouri has unveiled its long-promised plans to upgrade athletic facilities as it moves to the Southeastern Conference.

Plans released by the school on Monday call for the addition of 6,000 seats at Memorial Stadium, which currently has a capacity of 71,004. Even with the addition, Missouri would still rank ninth in stadium size among the 14 SEC schools.

University curators will discuss the plans on Tuesday.

Missouri also wants to add more enclosed luxury suites and expand a concourse at the stadium's north entrance that could allow another seating increase in the future.

The school is also seeking to improve its tennis and golf facilities as well as its softball and baseball stadiums. The projects would cost $72 million in debt financing paid through bonds.