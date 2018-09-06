Missouri Seeks Young People to Work in State Parks

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri is once again recruiting young adults for summer work in state parks.

Officials of the State Parks Youth Corps expect to hire about 500 people, ages 17 to 23, for work that includes maintenance, trail construction and helping in offices and visitor centers. Applications will be accepted online beginning Tuesday.

The State Parks Youth Corps is a partnership of the Missouri Workforce Investment Boards and the Department of Natural Resources' Division of State Parks.

This is the third year for Missouri's program. Last year, Youth Corps members worked more than 177,000 hours at 84 state parks and historical sites.