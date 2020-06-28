Missouri sees a spike in COVID-19 cases among young adults as cases in the country continue to rise

COLUMBIA - Since Boone County moved into the next step of re-opening on Tuesday, the county has seen an increase in active COVID-19 cases.

According to Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services website, the second largest age group with COVID-19 cases in Missouri are young adults aged 25-29. The third largest group are young adults aged 20-24.

Boone County currently has 97 active cases. The influx of COVID numbers led to Mayor Brian Treece asking the City Manager to draft an ordinance requiring masks in all public settings.

Today I asked the City Manager to have an ordinance drafted to require masks in all public settings. With rising cases of coronavirus, this is a responsible & simple public health initiative to curb the spread of COVID-19, protect public health and keep our economy open. — Brian Treece (@BNTreece) June 26, 2020

Spencer Quist is a 22-year old student at the University of Missouri. Quist is a student at the Missouri School of Journalism, with ties to KOMU. He explained how most of the members in his friend group, including him, tested positive for COVID-19.

"This was not in our plans to all get coronavirus," Quist said. "But we did, and we're dealing with it."

Quist is among the third largest group of cases in Missouri, with over 1,600 cases from people aged 20 to 24. He said he thinks the increase is due to more young adults going out as the state reopens.

"More young people are becoming more reckless because we're the age group that won't really be affected by it," Quist said. "If someone our age gets it, we feel sick for about four days but if someone older gets it, well then their life is in danger. It's not really about us."

Quist is currently self quarantining at home for the next 14 days.