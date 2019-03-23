Missouri Sees Increase in Construction Jobs

5 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, November 26 2013 Nov 26, 2013 Tuesday, November 26, 2013 1:38:00 PM CST November 26, 2013 in News
By: Nichole Cartmell, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - A new report by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) shows Missouri saw a half of a percent increase in construction employment in October. Missouri added 500 jobs during the month. The increase brings the total employment for the industry to 111,000 in Missouri.

The October increase is on par with yearly growth. Construction employment in Missouri has grown by 6.7 percent between October 2012 and October 2013. That translates to 7,000 jobs that were added over the last year.

The president of Regional Economic and Development Inc., Michael Brooks, said Columbia is no exception. Brooks said construction employment is growing in Columbia, which he said is a sign that the industry is bouncing back after seeing a downturn in years past.

"The Columbia economy is very strong and as a result of that, coupled with the growth of the university and the demand for student housing and the uptick in residential construction and commercial. It's all good and that ultimately means we've got more people working in construction," Brooks said.

The AGC said construction employment is growing nationwide. Between October 2012 and October 2013, construction employment increased in 39 states. AGC said the year-over-year increases were the most widespread gains since April 2012.

