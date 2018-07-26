Missouri sees increase in workplace deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has seen an increase in the number of workers killed while on the job.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says 24 workplace deaths have been reported since October.

The agency's acting area director Todd Sieleman tells KOLR-TV that he doesn't know of another point where there have been as many fatalities in such a short period of time.

Sieleman says most of the deaths could have been prevented.

According to the agency, it is important for employers to examine work zones and equipment. The agency says employers need to use a wide range of tools and strategies to be more effective in preventing injuries.