Missouri Sen. Blunt to Lead Romney Effort in Congress

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is turning to Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt to rally support for his campaign among members of Congress.



Romney's presidential campaign said Tuesday that Blunt will lead its effort to secure the backing of Republicans in both the U.S. Senate and House.



Blunt, who then was a House member, fulfilled a similar role for the 2000 presidential campaign of George W. Bush. Blunt also has served as the House majority whip, where it was his job to rally Republican support for various initiatives. He was elected to the Senate last year.



Blunt said he was opting to back Romney because he believes his experience as a business leader and former Massachusetts governor could help spur job growth around the nation.