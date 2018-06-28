Missouri Sen. McCaskill for end to trade embargo with Cuba

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says she supports legislation to end the trade embargo with Cuba.

The Democrat affirmed her support of opening trade on Monday following a recent trip to the country.

American trade with Cuba has been restricted for more than half a century because of strained relations with the communist country.

President Barack Obama announced in December that he would soften the restrictions, but only Congress has the power to fully lift the embargo.

McCaskill says trade with Cuba could help Missouri farmers compete to export goods, particularly rice.

McCaskill returned from a trip to Cuba last week, and other Missouri Democrats such as Gov. Jay Nixon are planning to visit the island.