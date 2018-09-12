Missouri Senate adopts new workplace policy manual

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Senate leaders have approved a workplace policy book that includes steps for dealing with allegations of harassment.

Approval of the handbook Wednesday by the Senate Administration Committee came as the chamber is contracting with a private attorney in response to a workplace harassment complaint. The handbook had been in development for several years.

The handbook says employees and interns can report alleged sexual harassment to any Senate supervisor, the Senate administrator or the Senate president pro tem's office.

The Senate previously had no manual, though it did offer training on workplace harassment.

Separately, Senate staffers were working with a House committee to revise the Legislature's intern policies. That effort came after the May resignation of House Speaker John Diehl, who acknowledged exchanging sexually suggestive text messages with an intern.