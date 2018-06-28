Missouri Senate advances bill to access $200M in bonds

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators have given initial approval to use $200 million in bonds meant for a new mental health facility at Fulton State Hospital to instead pay for other state building repairs and some new construction.

Senators in a voice vote Monday approved lifting restrictions on those bonds. The measure needs another vote to move to the House.

The Legislature last year authorized $200 million in bonding to pay for the mental health facility, but Missouri later found a different way to finance it.

Republican Sen. Mike Parson's bill would allow the state to use that bonding authority to pay for other building repairs and $75 million in new construction.

Proposals include $75 million to renovate the Capitol and convert the Department of Transportation headquarters into additional office space.