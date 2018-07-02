Missouri Senate Approves Abortion Waiting Period

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate approved a bill that will triple the waiting period for women seeking an abortion.

The bill passed - just after midnight on Tuesday - in a 22-9 vote after Democrats gave up on a filibuster they'd pursued for weeks.

The bill will replace the current 24-hour waiting period with a three-day waiting period.

That means women will have to delay any abortions for three days after their first visit with any provider.

Missouri reproductive rights advocates early Tuesday morning continue staging a 72-hour women's filibuster against the measure at the Capitol. The filibuster began Monday afternoon.

Utah and South Dakota have also passed similar 72-hour waiting periods for abortion procedures.

Now the legislation heads back to the House, where lawmakers there can either send the bill to the Governor or send it back to a committee.