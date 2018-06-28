Missouri Senate approves bill to ramp up state ethics laws

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri senators have given initial approval to a bill to tighten ethics rules for state lawmakers and other elected officials.

Senators voted 31-0 Wednesday for a bill to stop out-of-state trips paid by lobbyists and ban lawmakers from becoming lobbyists until at least two years after they leave office.

Missouri is the only state with the trio of unlimited campaign contributions, limitless lobbyist gifts and no restrictions against state lawmakers immediately becoming lobbyists after leaving office.

The Senate bill doesn't address campaign contributions. It would require additional reporting of lobbyist gifts, but does not set limits on those expenditures.

A final Senate vote on the bill is needed before it goes to the House.

The House also is expected to consider various ethics bills.