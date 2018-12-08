Missouri Senate approves prescription drug monitoring system

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri may soon join the rest of the country in creating a prescription drug monitoring database that supporters say will curb substance abuse.

The Missouri Senate passed a measure 24-10 Thursday that would track prescription drugs. It's been held up in previous years because of privacy concerns.

The measure would create a monitoring program to track when prescriptions for controlled drugs are written and filled, with a goal of preventing abuse of addictive pills such as painkillers.

The bill includes protections for the data and limits on accessing it, as well as penalties for improper use or sharing of the information.

Some Republican lawmakers say they still are concerned about the risks to such sensitive personal information.

The Senate version now goes to the House, which approved a similar program.