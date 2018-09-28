Missouri Senate Backs Adding Accountability Portal Info

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- The Missouri Senate has endorsed legislation that would increase the amount of information government bodies must put in the state's online database.



The measure given initial approval Tuesday would require cities and other political subdivisions to post information about bonds on the Missouri Accountability Portal. That information would have to show the revenue stream a city would use to pay off the bonds.



The legislation also would require the governor's office to submit daily reports online about money being withheld from the state budget. And state departments would have to post information about federal grants they receive that are larger than $1 million.



The House also has endorsed legislation that would require information about city, county and school finances to be posted on the state website.