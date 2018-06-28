Missouri Senate Backs Education Funding Increase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate has endorsed a budget plan that ensures a funding increase for public education but will require negotiations with the House to hammer out the final specifics.

The plan passed Monday by the Senate would add $115 million to Missouri's $3.1 billion in basic aid to public schools. That's a little bit less than the House version. But both chambers would allow schools to get up to a $278 million increase if revenues meet Gov. Jay Nixon's more optimistic projections.

The Senate plan would provide a 5 percent increase to colleges and universities. The House budget proposed a 3 percent increase for higher education, with part of that dependent upon Nixon's higher revenue forecasts.

Legislators have until May 9 to pass a final version of the budget.