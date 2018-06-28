Missouri Senate Backs Rabies Shots for Pets

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators have approved legislation requiring pet owners to have their dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies.

The vaccinations would have to be performed by a veterinarian and be kept current according to the doctor's determination or any local law. The bill has an exemption for dogs and cats with medical conditions that restrict them from being vaccinated.

The measure passed the Senate 22-12, and it now moves to the Missouri House.