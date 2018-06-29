Missouri Senate Backs Scaled Back Air Cargo Incentives

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators have endorsed an overhaul of the state's business incentives. But Tuesday's vote came only after they significantly scaled back a tax-credit proposal intended to spur international cargo trade at the St. Louis airport.

The revamped Senate legislation also drops a provision that would have repealed a tax credit for low-income elderly and disabled residents who live in rental housing.

Another Senate vote is needed to send the bill to the House, which is likely to change the bill again so that it more closely resembles a deal struck among Republican House and Senate leaders before the special session began.

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay says the Senate version is insufficient to achieve the goal of transforming Lambert-St. Louis International Airport into a hub for international trade.