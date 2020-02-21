Missouri Senate backs tax break for long-term care savings
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate has passed legislation that would provide a tax incentive to save money for long-term care expenses.
The bill approved Thursday would create a state income tax deduction for money invested in savings accounts to pay for the care of the chronically ill.
Individuals could claim deductions of up to $4,000 annually and married couples up to $8,000. The savings could be used for their own future care, or for someone else.
The concept is similar to state tax breaks granted for investing money in college savings accounts. The legislation now goes to the House.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced a large gift from alumni Friday to support the university's NextGen Precision Health... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - A suspect has been taken into custody nearly 30 years after a Russellville teenager was found dead,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a woman with murder Friday in connection with a deadly home invasion and shooting in early... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Four months after a Columbia woman, Mengqi Ji, went missing, many local businesses still have the flyers on... More >>
in
CONWAY, AR – A barbershop in Arkansas is helping its community open up about mental health. Picture Perfect has become... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Counts will hold the latest in a series of outreach meetings about the 2020 Census on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Empower Missouri spearheaded a letter to Gov. Mike Parson to try to reinstate a tax incentive program for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A head-on collision between a school bus and a SUV blocked both sides of North Route Z. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Leonard Jerome Wilson, 41, a former Camden County Sheriff's deputy, was sentenced to 8 years of federal... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man is in police custody after officials say he stole an ambulance, Thursday. Officials took 40-year-old... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was arrested on Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:28 p.m. at the grocery store,... More >>
in
MOBERLY - People in Moberly are excited about the announcement Plumrose USA made Tuesday. The company is set to bring... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Firefighters are more likely to die by suicide, than in the line of duty, according to a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing a firearm. Samuel Ernest... More >>
in
A new report shows "active shooter drills" might be doing more harm than good. Today, 95% of schools participate in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Local police responded to a "shots fired" call Wednesday at approximately 10:33 p.m. at the 100 block of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In a probable cause document, investigators laid out a case that Joseph Elledge strangled his missing wife, Mengqi... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Investigators believe Joseph Elledge strangled or suffocated his wife and disposed of her body in... More >>
in