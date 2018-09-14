Missouri Senate Bill Targets Immigration

By: Todd Tumminia
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Immigrant and Refugee Advocates planned a conference call Tuesday where callers spoke to the problems that a Missouri Senate bill could cause. Ken Schmitt, Chair of American Immigration Lawyers Association Missouri/Kansas Chapter, said this bill contained cut and paste parts from the Alabama and Arizona immigration legislation.

The sponsor of the bill, Senator William Kraus, R-Jackson County, said the bill is designed soley to gather numbers about Missouri immigration and then put pressure on the federal government to enforce the immigration laws.

Here is a summary of the bill.

SB 590 - All public elementary and secondary schools shall determine whether enrolling students are born outside of the United States or are children of an unlawfully present alien at the time of enrollment by checking students' original birth certificates or certified copies thereof. If it is determined that a student was born outside of the United States or is the child of an unlawfully present alien, the parent or guardian shall notify the school of the actual citizenship or immigration status of the child with accompanying documentation.

The State Board of Education shall compile and submit an annual report to the General Assembly containing information regarding immigration classifications of enrolled students, numbers of participants in English as a second language programs, and the effects of education quality as a result of enrollment of unlawfully present aliens and the costs associated. Public disclosure of information which personally identifies a student shall be unlawful.

Upon any lawful stop, detention, or arrest, law enforcement shall determine the citizenship and immigration status of the person if there is reasonable suspicion that the person is an unlawfully present alien. If an alien is determined by the federal government to be unlawfully present, the law enforcement agency shall cooperate in the transfer of the alien into federal custody.

The act creates a Class C misdemeanor crime of willful failure to complete or carry an alien registration document if the person is unlawfully present and in violation of 8 U.S.C. 1304 or 8 U.S.C. 1306 which requires certain persons to carry alien registration documents, apply for alien registration, and be fingerprinted.

 

