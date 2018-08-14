Missouri Senate candidates weigh in on ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill says she supports measures on Missouri's November ballot to increase the state's minimum wage and hike the gas tax.
McCaskill recently told reporters that she also supports medical marijuana. She said she "couldn't be more enthusiastic" about another proposal that would change redistricting and limit lobbyist gifts to state lawmakers, among other things.
McCaskill is running for a third term this fall.
Her Republican challenger, Josh Hawley, says he needs to read through all of the proposals and is still making up his mind. He said he's inclined to support medical marijuana, but he said he wants to make sure there are enough protections to limit it to medical uses.
The election is Nov. 6.
