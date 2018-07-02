Missouri Senate considering voter ID requirements

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Proposals to tighten Missouri's voting requirements are under consideration in the Senate as the House nears an expected vote on similar measures.

The Senate's elections committee heard testimony Tuesday on a bill and a constitutional amendment aimed at requiring photo identification to vote. The committee could vote on the measures as soon as Monday.

Supporters of photo ID said election irregularities in St. Louis and Kansas City have undermined the voting system. But the Missouri secretary of state's office said those requirements could disenfranchise more than 200,000 voters.

Similar legislation is scheduled for a House vote this week. Amending the Missouri Constitution would need voter approval.

Lawmakers said they want to amend the constitution because the Missouri Supreme Court has ruled that a photo ID requirement would violate Missourians' right to vote.