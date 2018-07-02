Missouri Senate Emergency Response Review Panel to Meet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A state Senate panel examining Missouri's emergency response capabilities will meet Thursday in Springfield.

The subcommittee is one of three Senate panels created this summer amid widespread flooding and the aftermath of the May 22 tornado that devastated Joplin.

Thursday's meeting of the Senate Subcommittee on Emergency Response begins at 11 a.m. at the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

The panel's chairman, Jefferson City Republican Mike Kehoe, says the subcommittee will accept input from citizens, emergency managers and local officials.

Kehoe says he wants to know what emergency officials already are doing well. He's also looking for areas for improvement.