Missouri Senate Endorses Cellphone Protections

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri voters could get to decide whether to boost the constitutional protections available for their cellphones.

Senators gave initial approval Tuesday to a measure that would expand Missouri's constitutional safeguards against unreasonable searches and seizures.

The state constitution requires probable cause for warrants to describe the place, person and items to be searched or seized by law enforcement officers.

A proposal that would appear on this year's ballot would add "electronic communications and data" to the search-and-seizure protections that currently apply to "persons, papers, homes and effects."

The measure requires another Senate vote to go to the House.

Sponsoring Sen. Rob Schaaf says the provision would update Missouri's 1945 constitution to reflect technological changes.