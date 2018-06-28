Missouri Senate Endorses Drug Program Renewal

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has endorsed legislation to renew an expiring prescription drug benefit for over 200,000 low-income and disabled seniors.

The Missouri Rx Program is scheduled to expire in August, but the measure endorsed on Wednesday would extend the benefit until 2017. State officials estimate more than 9 million prescription drug claims will be filed for 230,000 Missourians during the current budget year. Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon has called on lawmakers to renew the program.

The bill would also allow doctors to write epinephrine prescriptions to some locations, including restaurants and amusement parks. Those places could then keep an emergency supply of the drug that treats severe allergic reactions.

It needs one more vote before moving to the House.