Missouri Senate Endorses Education Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri senators have endorsed education legislation that seeks to address a student transfer law and unaccredited school districts.

The state's student transfer law currently requires that unaccredited districts pay for students to transfer to better-performing nearby public schools. It has led to financial problems and generated concern about controlling the number of students.

Under the legislation, who attend a struggling school could transfer to a better school. Those enrolled at a troubled school in an unaccredited district could go to another district or nonsectarian private school. The state also could begin paying some transfer costs and receiving schools could establish transfer policies.

The bill won first-round approval Wednesday and needs another affirmative vote to move to the House.