Missouri Senate Filibuster Fails

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - State Senator Matt Bartle did something on Friday that he hadn't done in almost 17 hours - sat down. Exhausted and facing the likely confirmation of an embryonic stem cell research supporter to the University of Missouri Board of Curators, Bartle finally gave up his filibuster. The Lee's Summit Republican opposes embryonic stem cell research and stalled a vote to confirm Republican Kansas City businessman Warren Erdman's appointment. Bartle believes Erdman will push to use state money to support embryonic stem cell research. Bartle says he stopped only because there are limits to how long he can remain standing. Bartle's filibuster did not have the support of the GOP leadership, and some Republicans were angry about it. Blunt issued a statement this morning congratulating Erdman on winning Senate approval.