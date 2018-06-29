Missouri Senate hires Moy as communications director

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A former spokeswoman for various causes backed by conservative donor Rex Sinquefield has been hired as the communications director for the Missouri Senate.

Anne Marie Moy said Thursday that her new Senate position is to start Aug. 24.

Moy worked last year on an unsuccessful Sinquefield-financed ballot initiative that would have curbed tenure protections for public school teachers and linked their salaries to their job performance.

She previously worked on Sinqufield-backed initiatives to cut income taxes, require public votes on earnings taxes in St. Louis and Kansas City and end state oversight of the St. Louis police force.

Moy also has worked for corporate clients and got her start in state politics on a 2008 initiative that raised taxes on casinos while abolishing a loss limit on gamblers.