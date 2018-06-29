Missouri Senate Holds Memorial for Former Members

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators paused to remember former colleagues who have died during the past several decades.

The Senate held a memorial service Monday to commemorate 60 former state senators who passed away since May 1987.

The memorial service was previously a biennial event held around Memorial Day. But the tradition faded away after the state Constitution was amended to change the length of Missouri's annual legislative sessions, and senators no longer were in session around Memorial Day.

This year's ceremony included roses and candles for each deceased senator as well as several musical selections, including a duet of "Amazing Grace" sung by a current and former senator.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, along with former Govs. Kit Bond, Roger Wilson and Bob Holden attended the service.