Missouri Senate leaders uncertain on transportation gas tax

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A proposal to raise Missouri's fuel tax for the first time in two decades appears unlikely to move forward this session despite warnings from transportation officials about the future of the state's infrastructure.

The bill to raise the current 17 cent gas tax by 2 cents stalled earlier this week in the Senate. And Senate Majority Leader Ron Richard said Thursday that he doesn't want to waste more time on the bill.

The increase would have brought in an estimated $55 million for the transportation department and allowed the state to match all available federal funds in 2017.

The Senate debated the proposal Tuesday for several hours but ran into opposition from conservative Republicans opposed to a tax increase.