Missouri Senate Looks to Curb Union Fee Collection

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate is expected to debate legislation this week that would curb the ability of public employee unions to collect fees from workers' paychecks.

Senate Republican leaders have called the measure a top priority this year. The bill passed the House previously and awaits action on the Senate calendar.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed similar legislation last year. In an effort to bypass a likely veto, this year's measure would head to the ballot for voter approval instead of the governor's desk.

The legislation would require annual written authorization for unions to collect fees automatically deducted from a worker's paycheck. Annual consent would also be required for a union to spend a member's fees on political activities.