Missouri Senate majority leader plans right-to-work vote

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Senate Majority Leader Ron Richard says he plans to bring up right-to-work and voter photo ID measures as the Legislature heads into its final week.

Richard said Friday the two contentious bills will be among his top priorities as lawmakers work toward a May 15 deadline to pass bills.

He outlined his priorities while also accusing Democratic senators of trying to slow things down during a rare Friday session in which no votes were taken.

Democratic leaders say they are focused on being deliberative.

Richard says the right-to-work and voter ID measures will come up before a bill reauthorizing service provider taxes that help fund Medicaid in the state.

Both Democrats and Republicans agree those taxes need to be extended before they expire in September.

