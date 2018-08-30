Missouri Senate OKs bill for allergic reaction treatment

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A bill to allow restaurants, sports arenas and other organizations to stock medication for allergic reactions has approval from the Missouri Senate.

Senators on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of the measure, which would allow trained employees at those facilities to use the epinephrine auto-injectors commonly known as EpiPens.

Republican Sen. David Sater of Cassville sponsored the bill and says the measure could save lives.

A parent's permission would be required for a child 12 years old or younger, unless a parent isn't present and the child appears to be in danger.