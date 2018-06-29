Missouri Senate OKs bill to limit police use of deadly force

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has passed a bill to limit police use of deadly force, an effort to address issues raised following the fatal police shooting of black 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Senators on Wednesday voted 32-2 in favor of the measure.

Current law justifies deadly force when an officer believes a suspect has committed or attempted a felony, is escaping with a deadly weapon or poses a serious threat of danger to others.

The bill would change part of that law to allow deadly force only if police reasonably believe the suspect has committed or tried to commit a violent felony.

The measure now goes to the House. Lawmakers have until May 15 to pass legislation.