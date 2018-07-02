Missouri Senate OKs changing date of vote on right to work

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — State senators have voted to move up the date of a public vote on whether Missouri should be a right-to-work state.

Senators voted 23-7 on the measure early Friday morning after Democrats fought overnight to block a vote. The proposal deals with a right-to-work law banning mandatory union fees that was passed by lawmakers last year.

Union supporters gathered enough signatures to delay the law from taking effect so voters can decide on the issue.

Currently, voters are set to weigh in during the Nov. 6 general election. But some Republicans are trying to change the date to the Aug. 7 primary.

The Senate proposal still needs approval from the House, which is considering a similar measure.

Lawmakers have one week left before a May 18 deadline to pass legislation.