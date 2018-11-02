Missouri Senate OKs new fund for tobacco, alcohol agency

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has passed a measure that would create a dedicated fund to help pay for state alcohol and tobacco enforcement efforts.

Senators voted 31-1 in favor of the bill Wednesday. The proposal now goes to the House for approval.

The bill would earmark 70 percent of fees from alcohol and tobacco licenses and permits to a special state fund. The money could be spent on enforcing state laws that ban the sale of those products to minors, among other things.

The state Alcohol and Tobacco Control Division has a $1.2 million budget, but collects roughly $4.7 million annually. That money now goes to general state revenues.

The agency could receive a $3.3 million annual budget boost under the bill.