Missouri Senate Panel Backs Initiative Petition Changes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Senate committee has endorsed a proposed constitutional amendment revising how citizens get initiatives placed on statewide ballots.



Organizers of initiative petition campaigns now must get signatures from voters in two-thirds of Missouri's congressional

districts.



The Senate elections committee voted 5-3 Monday to back a proposal that would require signatures from voters in all districts. Missouri now has nine U.S. House districts, but is losing one for the 2012 elections.



House Republican Tony Dugger, of Hartville, sponsored the measure. Dugger says the current process lets initiative petitions reach the ballot without signatures from rural congressional districts.



The measure now goes before the full Senate. Legislative approval would put it on a future statewide ballot.