Missouri Senate panel boosts higher education funding

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Senate budget writers have agreed to boost Missouri's higher education spending, but the panel still is deliberating over budget cuts targeting the University of Missouri.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Kurt Schaefer said Tuesday that providing a $55 million increase in core funding for colleges and universities would ensure students don't pay higher tuition next year.

A House version passed earlier this month would provide about a $9 million increase.

The House also cut more than $8 million from the University of Missouri. Schaefer said he plans to address those cuts in the next few days.

Lawmakers have expressed frustration with university leaders following campus protests in the fall.

Sen. Mike Parson said the legislature should be careful about punishing universities through budget cuts, because that can harm students.