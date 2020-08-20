Missouri Senate panel considers higher ed, Medicaid spending

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri Senate panel has begun making changes to the House's version of the state budget, but many of the most contentious issues remain unresolved.

The Senate's budget writers Tuesday left open questions about how to fund soaring Medicaid costs and higher education.

Gov. Jay Nixon has said a 6 percent boost to higher education funding would freeze tuition for the next year. The House increased that spending by 2 percent.

Appropriations Chairman Kurt Schaefer said he wants to ensure tuition stays low, but his committee hasn't settled on a funding level.

Schaefer also said the rising cost of Medicaid is cutting into the state's ability to fund other programs. He said he would like for the state to be able to negotiate better prices for medicine.