Missouri Senate panel hears Ferguson-inspired bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Democratic Missouri senator says her bill to change police-conduct laws would help restore trust in democracy following civil unrest in Ferguson.

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, of University City, outlined her bill during a Senate committee hearing Wednesday. It would change laws on the use of deadly force by police, require special prosecutors in police shootings and encourage police body cameras.

She says the conduct of police toward people protesting the fatal shooting of Michael Brown was an embarrassment to the state.

Her bill lays out conduct standards for police during peaceful protests, which she says would help restore faith in the justice system and protect citizens' constitutional rights.

The legislation also requires law enforcement officers to identify themselves with nametags during protests and bans the use of hogtying.