Missouri Senate panel passes measure to grant tax amnesty

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Members of a Missouri Senate panel have signed-off on a bill granting amnesty to some delinquent taxpayers.

But there's a catch. The bill approved by the Appropriations Committee on Wednesday was amended to allow that money only to be used for adult dental care for Medicaid recipients and to increase the reimbursement rate for Medicaid providers next fiscal year.

Amnesty would waive penalties for eligible delinquent taxpayers if they agree to pay back taxes.

Legislative researchers estimate that could bring in between $20 million to $50 million in revenue next fiscal year.

Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf has long opposed the measure, saying it's unfair to those who pay back taxes without an incentive for amnesty. But Schaaf said Wednesday that he would support tax amnesty after his amendment passed.