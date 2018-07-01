Missouri Senate Panel to Review Tax Policies

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri tax officials are getting audited.

A new Missouri Senate committee will review how the state Department of Revenue interprets, enacts and enforces state tax laws. Senators also plan to look at potential conflicts and inconsistencies. Business organizations and lawmakers have expressed displeasure with the agency.

Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey announced Thursday the committee will be led by Sen. Will Kraus, a Republican from Lee's Summit. Other Republicans serving on the committee are Wayne Wallingford, of Cape Girardeau; Bob Dixon, of Springfield; Ed Emery, of Rogersville; and Eric Schmitt, of Glendale. The Democratic members are Scott Sifton, of Affton, and Paul LeVota, of Independence.

House Speaker Tim Jones said Friday a House committee focused on government regulatory overreach also could look into the Department of Revenue and taxes.