Missouri Senate Panel Undoes Cut to Labor Investigators

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Senate committee has reversed a potential cut to the agency that investigates alleged labor violations in the state.

The budget plan passed last month by the House had cut in half the number of state labor department employees responsible for investigating alleged violations of wage laws, illegal workers or child labor.

The Senate Appropriations Committee this week decided to restore funding for the labor investigators.

The cut had been backed by House Majority Leader Tim Jones, who said the investigators' caseload was too small to justify their continued employment. Democrats in the House argued the cut would weaken Missouri's protections for workers.

The Republican-led Senate committee restored the cut without any comment.