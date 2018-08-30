Missouri Senate passes bill for more access to prescriptions

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri senators have approved legislation aimed at making it easier for patients to get more expensive prescriptions.

Senators voted unanimously Tuesday to pass the bill, which will head back to the House because of changes the Senate made to it.

Lawmakers' deadline to decide on bills is Friday.

Currently, insurance companies can require patients to try cheaper drugs before agreeing to pay for more expensive medications.

The measure passed by the Senate ensures a process is in place for patients to request a waiver from having to try several other drugs before insurers agree to pay for medication the patients want to use.

The aim is to make it easier for patients to receive drugs recommended by their physicians.