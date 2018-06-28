Missouri Senate Passes Business Truce with Kansas

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators have passed legislation proposing a truce with Kansas in the battle for businesses in the Kansas City area.

The bill approved 30-2 Thursday would end offers of special tax incentives for businesses to relocate from one side of the border to the other in the metropolitan region.

The measure now goes to the Missouri House. But the truce also would need approval from the Kansas Legislature or governor to take effect.

Over the past five years, Missouri and Kansas have collectively waived hundreds of millions of dollars of tax revenues for businesses that moved across the state line.

The Missouri legislation would bar incentives for businesses moving between the Missouri counties of Jackson, Clay, Platte and Cass and the Kansas counties of Wyandotte, Johnson, Douglas and Miami.