Missouri Senate passes heartbeat abortion bill
JEFFERSON CITY - After a 12-hour recess, the Missouri Senate passed a bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy.
Senators approved the legislation 24-10 early Thursday morning, hours before lawmakers' Friday deadline to pass bills.
The bill also includes an outright ban on abortions, except in cases with medical emergencies.
The bill needs at least one more vote in the GOP-led House before it can go to Republican Gov. Mike Parson's desk.
