Missouri Senate passes medical malpractice lawsuit limits

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri could reinstate caps overturned by the state Supreme Court three years ago after senators passed a compromise to limit non-economic damages in medical malpractice lawsuits.

The Senate voted 28-2 on Thursday to approve a measure limiting awards for pain and suffering in most personal injury cases arising from botched medical procedures to $400,000.

In catastrophic injuries, the limit would be $700,000. The measure also raised the existing cap on wrongful death cases form $350,000 to $700,000.

Supporters say without caps, doctors will leave the state due to higher insurance costs.

Previously, Senate Democrats have blocked efforts to reinstate caps overturned in 2012 by the Supreme Court. The measure is a compromise between Senate Democrats and Republicans that now goes to the House, which passed its version last week.