Missouri Senate Passes Preschool Rating Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has approved a measure that could pave the way for private, nonprofit groups to develop a preschool rating system.

Just two years ago, the Legislature passed a law to bar the creation of preschool rating system by the state, universities or quasi-government entities. Some lawmakers had raised concerns that a state rating system could have made some early childhood centers ineligible for state-subsidized child care.

The legislation that passed 26-4 on Thursday would leave that prohibition intact, but would let publicly-funded preschools participate in a rating program developed by a private organization.

The bill now heads to the House. Lawmakers adjourn for the year on May 16.