Missouri Senate passes rules on releasing body camera video

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill moving through the Missouri Legislature would limit public access to police body camera footage.

Senators voted 30-0 on Tuesday to seal body camera footage until police investigations become inactive. The bill would also exempt footage from body cameras and dashboard cameras from open records laws if they depict a nonpublic location.

People who are depicted in that footage, their family members or their lawyers could access the video, but anyone else would need a court's permission.

Republican Sen. Bob Dixon said creating the guidelines would encourage more departments to use body cameras. Still, the Senate rejected a proposal to require police in St. Louis to wear them.

The bill goes to the House for consideration, where similar legislation also is awaiting a vote.