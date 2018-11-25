Missouri Senate passes sales tax exemption for internet use

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri senators have passed a state and local sales tax exemption for internet use.

Senators voted unanimously Thursday to approve the legislation. It needs a second vote of approval from the House to head to Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Lawmakers' deadline to pass bills is Friday.

Sponsor Sen. Will Kraus said there currently are no sales taxes on internet access or use in Missouri. But he wants to ensure that doesn't happen.

In the latest version of the bill, lawmakers ditched a provision that legislative researchers had estimated could cost more than $900 million dollars in general revenue next fiscal year. The current version isn't estimated to cost anything.

Kraus says he worked with the governor's office to craft language Nixon supports.